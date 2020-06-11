-
Webb Simpson shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Webb Simpson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 130th at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Simpson's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
