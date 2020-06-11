-
Viktor Hovland shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Hovland hit his tee shot 296 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hovland missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to even-par for the round.
