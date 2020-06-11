-
Victor Perez shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Victor Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 86th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Perez chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to even for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Perez hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Perez's 70 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
