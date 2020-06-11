-
Vaughn Taylor posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Vaughn Taylor hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Taylor at 4 under for the round.
