In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyler McCumber hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, McCumber hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left McCumber to even for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, McCumber chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, McCumber hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing McCumber to 3 over for the round.