Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under with Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, and Bryson DeChambeau; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Duncan had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Duncan hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.