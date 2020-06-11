-
-
Troy Merritt putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Troy Merritt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 78th at 3 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Troy Merritt hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Merritt went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Merritt's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 28 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.