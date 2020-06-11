In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 38th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Abraham Ancer, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Tony Finau's 73 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Finau's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Finau had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Finau's 79 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Finau got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.