In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tom Lewis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Lewis hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lewis hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lewis's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even-par for the round.

Lewis's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 2 over for the round.