Tom Lehman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lehman finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Lehman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lehman to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Lehman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lehman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lehman had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lehman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lehman's 166 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lehman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Lehman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lehman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Lehman's 177 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lehman to 4 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Lehman hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lehman to 5 under for the round.