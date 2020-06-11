-
Tom Hoge shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 58th at 2 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ian Poulter and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hoge's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.
Hoge got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.
