In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Talor Gooch hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Gooch's 106 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Gooch hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Gooch's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.