Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Sungjae Im had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Im's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Im had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.