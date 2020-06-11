  • Sungjae Im putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Watch Sungjae Im’s best shots from the 2019-20 season so far in this rip of highlights.
    Best Of

    Sungjae Im’s 2019-20 season highlights through March

    Watch Sungjae Im’s best shots from the 2019-20 season so far in this rip of highlights.