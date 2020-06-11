-
-
Sung Kang shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Sung Kang aces No. 13 at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, Sung Kang holes his 162-yard tee shot to card a hole-in-one at the par-3 13th hole.
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 115th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Kang's tee shot went 182 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.