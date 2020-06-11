-
Steve Stricker shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Steve Stricker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 89th at 3 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Stricker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stricker to 1 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Stricker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stricker at 2 over for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Stricker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stricker's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 3 over for the round.
