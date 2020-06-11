-
Si Woo Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kim's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
