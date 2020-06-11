-
Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lowry hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Lowry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 1 over for the round.
