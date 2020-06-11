-
Sergio Garcia shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Garcia tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Garcia had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
