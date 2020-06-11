-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Sepp Straka in the first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Straka finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Sepp Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Straka hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.