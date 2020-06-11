Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

Muñoz tee shot went 247 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Muñoz hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Muñoz had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 387-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.