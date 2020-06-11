-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Scheffler's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Scheffler's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Scheffler at 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
