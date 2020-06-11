-
Scott Piercy posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Piercy finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Scott Piercy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 first, Piercy hit his 114 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Piercy's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
