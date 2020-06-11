-
Scott McCarron shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott McCarron hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarron finished his round tied for 95th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, McCarron got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarron to 1 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarron reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarron to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, McCarron had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarron to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, McCarron's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarron to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, McCarron's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
McCarron got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarron to 1 over for the round.
