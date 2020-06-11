In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Scott Harrington hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round in 74th at 6 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Ian Poulter, and Brian Harman are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Abraham Ancer, Branden Grace, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Harrington got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 71 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 6 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Harrington hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 5 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 6 over for the round.