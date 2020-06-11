Scott Brown hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Brown finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Scott Brown chipped in his fifth from 3 yards, scoring a par. This kept Scott Brown at even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brown chipped in his fourth from 15 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Brown at even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Brown had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Brown's 169 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Brown's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Brown had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.