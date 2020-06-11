In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 146th at 6 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 82 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 second, Ryder went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 5 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ryder missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 6 over for the round.