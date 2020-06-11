Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 over Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under, Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under, and Brian Harman is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.