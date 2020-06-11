-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Preparing For Success
Players discuss return to golf at Charles Schwab Challenge
Prior to the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, players talk about how excited they are to return to competition and the uniqueness of playing in front of no fans at Colonial Country Club.
Ryan Palmer hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 over Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under, Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under, and Brian Harman is in 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Palmer's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
