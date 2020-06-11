-
Ryan Moore putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryan Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Moore's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Moore hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
