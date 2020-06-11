-
Russell Knox shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Knox hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 72nd at 5 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 3 over for the round.
Knox got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 5 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knox to 6 over for the round.
