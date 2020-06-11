In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Sabbatini's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sabbatini's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Sabbatini hit his 129 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Sabbatini hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sabbatini at 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Sabbatini had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.