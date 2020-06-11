-
Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy rolls in birdie putt at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Rory McIlroy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Rory McIlroy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, McIlroy hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
