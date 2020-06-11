  • Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Rory McIlroy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy rolls in birdie putt at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Rory McIlroy makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.