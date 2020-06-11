In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Robby Shelton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Shelton finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Ian Poulter and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Robby Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Shelton's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Shelton got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Shelton's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Shelton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Shelton had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Shelton's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.