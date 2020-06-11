In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 130th at 3 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Jordan Spieth, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

Fowler got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fowler's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Fowler chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.