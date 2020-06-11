-
-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 110th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Werenski's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.