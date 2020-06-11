-
Rafa Cabrera Bello putts well in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Rafa Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rafa Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
