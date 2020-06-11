Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mickelson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Mickelson had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Mickelson chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.