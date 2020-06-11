  • Phil Mickelson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Phil Mickelson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 18 at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Phil Mickelson makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.