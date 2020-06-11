In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Peter Uihlein hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Uihlein finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 second, Peter Uihlein went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Peter Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Uihlein's 207 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Uihlein got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Uihlein had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Uihlein's 96 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Uihlein hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Uihlein to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Uihlein had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.