Patton Kizzire shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 11, 2020
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 70th at 4 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
