In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Rodgers's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 190-yard par-3 13th. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

Rodgers tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.