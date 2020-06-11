Patrick Reed hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reed finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Patrick Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Reed hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Reed had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Reed's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Reed hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.