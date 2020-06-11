-
Pat Perez shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Pat Perez hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 6 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Brian Harman, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Perez's 164 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Perez's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
