In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Olin Browne hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Browne finished his round tied for 116th at 4 over; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Browne got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Browne to 1 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Browne got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Browne to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Browne had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Browne to 3 over for the round.

Browne got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Browne to 3 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Browne had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Browne to 4 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Browne's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Browne's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Browne to 4 over for the round.