Nick Watney shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
Watney got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Watney's 137 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Watney's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
