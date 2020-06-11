In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Nate Lashley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 113th at 2 over; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lashley's 182 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Lashley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Lashley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Lashley to 2 over for the round.