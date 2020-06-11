In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 55th at even par; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Homa's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Homa's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Homa's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.