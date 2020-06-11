-
Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 57th at 1 under; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 under for the round.
