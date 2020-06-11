Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Abraham Ancer and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Wolff got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

Wolff had a fantastic chip-in on the 247-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 217 yards to the right intermediate rough and his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wolff had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wolff's 87 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Wolff hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.