In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 78th at even par; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 7th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 246 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, NeSmith's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith's his second shot went 42 yards to the left rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.