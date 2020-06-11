In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Justin Rose is in 1st at 7 under; Harold Varner III, Abraham Ancer, Collin Morikawa, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, and Justin Thomas are tied for 6th at 5 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Fitzpatrick's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Fitzpatrick chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.