Matt Wallace shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Wallace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 76th at even par; Harold Varner III and Justin Rose are tied for 1st at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Abraham Ancer, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin, Brian Harman, Tom Lehman, Gary Woodland, Daniel Berger, Justin Thomas, Tyler Duncan, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Wallace chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
